Giorgieness Live @ 21 House of Stories Navigli

21 House of Stories Navigli
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
About

Giorgieness è la prima artista ad esibirsi live in 21 House of Stories Navigli, nuovissima struttura in Via Ascanio Sforza 7. Giorgieness debutta nel 2016, con la pubblicazione del suo primo album in italiano: “La Giusta Distanza”.

L'anno successivo lanci

Presented by 21 House of Stories.

Lineup

Giorgieness

Venue

21 House of Stories Navigli

Via Ascanio Sforza 7, 20136 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

