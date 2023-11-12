Top track

Agents Of Time - Zodiac

Meduza & Agents of Time

Club Space Miami
Sun, 12 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Factory 93 and Link Miami Rebels bring wicked dance acts Meduza & Agents of Time to the Terrace, Sunday night into Monday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Factory93
Lineup

MEDUZA, Agents of Time, Max Stern

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

