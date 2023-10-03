DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ONDA VAGA

Musicbox Lisboa
Tue, 3 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€19.50
About

Onda Vaga é uma banda argentina que combina reggae e ska com ritmos folclóricos e também pop-rock, fundado em 2007 em Cabo Polonio, Rocha, Uruguai. A banda é conhecida por suas letras positivas e sua energia ao vivo.

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

