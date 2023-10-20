Top track

Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue - Back to School

Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue, Robert PM (live)

Sleepwalk
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17

About

Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue is called a "modern classic in waiting," by MixMag, Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue is the solo project from Eric "Doc" Mendelsohn. With a funky, tongue-in-cheek vibe, the project explores themes of vice, ego and heartbreak through tr Read more

Presented by Toucan Sounds & CAMEO.

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

