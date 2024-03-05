Top track

Pachyman - 333 House

Pachyman

El Sol
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Puerto Rico native Pachy García started playing guitar at a young age but his developing interest for early Jamaican music made him switch to piano & bass instead. It wasn't until he relocated to Los Angeles that he began self teaching himself drums.

Presented by Tangerine.

Lineup

Pachyman

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

