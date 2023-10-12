Top track

Red Hot Sand

Flat Worms 2nd Show Late Night

Green Door Store
Thu, 12 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to popular demand, we're getting a little crazy and adding a late-night show straight after the first round!

From their early days playing together Flat Worms found a compatibility and sense of purpose. With most of their recordings made with Ty Segal Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

Flat Worms

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

