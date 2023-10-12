DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Due to popular demand, we're getting a little crazy and adding a late-night show straight after the first round!
From their early days playing together Flat Worms found a compatibility and sense of purpose. With most of their recordings made with Ty Segal
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.