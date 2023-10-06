DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joseph King (solo show)

Sleepwalk
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:30 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

>>> Doors 10:30pm

>>> Joseph King 11pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Joseph King and the Mad Crush

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

