Outfit All-Dayer

Sebright Arms
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Outfit presents an All-Dayer w/ Stingray Fever, Morgan Noise, Canned Pineapple & Ain't

We're back with the next run of our New Noise series on 7th October at Sebright Arms ~ with a small handful of our favourite new acts.

Featuring London's experimental,

Lineup

Ain't, Morgan Noise, Stingray Fever

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

