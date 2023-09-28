DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ANNA PRIOR + SHERI VARI

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 28 Sept, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
From Free
About

MIL AFTER PARTY - PORTAS À 1H00 DA MANHÃ

ANA PRIOR

Anna Prior is more than just the drummer in globally successful band Metronomy, she’s a DJ and musician in her own right. Anna’s monthly radio show, Beat Palace, on London’s Soho Radio has many devoted l Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:59 pm

