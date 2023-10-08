Top track

Beltran - Smack Yo'

With Love [DAY TIME] with Beltran

Afrobar Outdoor
Sun, 8 Oct, 3:00 pm
DJCatania
About

Domenica 16 Aprile torniamo all'Afrobar!

WITH LOVE DAY TIME

w// Beltran

+++ With Love Showcase

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da W2 SRLS.
Lineup

2
Beltran, Giovanni Savoca, Toti Coco and 2 more

Venue

Afrobar Outdoor

Viale Kennedy, 48, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

