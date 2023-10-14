DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lesbian Goth Night Halloween Party

The North End
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJHollywood
$16.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lesbian Goth Night is having our first Halloween Pop-Up party in Hollywood.

Bois Vs. Femme inspired by our favorite movies, The Lost Boys and The Craft.

Costumes are strongly encouraged.

Sounds by our Resident DJ Ashley Bad and introducing our Guest D

Presented by Nightmare Market LA

Venue

The North End

6423 Yucca Street, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

