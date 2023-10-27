DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Lost + Carlawer | KINTSUGI- AWAKATENINGS

Specka
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El colectivo Kintsugi lleva cinco años dando guerra y regresa con sus fiestas Awakatenings, donde apuestan por sesiones de toda la vida, con el formato vinilo como seña de identidad, con todo su riesgo, diversión y gozadura.

Para este evento han invitado Read more

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

David Lost, Carlawer

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.