DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tantric w/ Half Past Dead and Grouser

Ember Music Hall
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $12.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tantric 2023 Tour
Special Guests Half Past Dead & Grouser

Wednesday, October 18th | Doors open at 6:30pm | All Ages

October 18th, Tantric takes the stage alongside local veterans Half Past Dead & Grouser!

ALL SALES ARE FINAL | NO REFUNDS

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Half Past Dead, Tantric

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

