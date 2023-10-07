DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MEISTEIN LIVE

Independance Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Rammstein Live Experience”

es una banda tributo a los alemanes Rammstein, uno de los máximos exponentes del metal industrial desde 1994. El proyecto tiene por objeto rendir culto a la obra de los germanos mediante la réplica de sus canciones y espectácul Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.