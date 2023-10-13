DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Tendenze | release party

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
"Le Tendenze, duo funky pop di Milano, presenteranno live il nuovo singolo "Palloncino d'elio" in uscita venerdì 13/10. Sarà la loro ultima data dell'anno in un club e per l'occasione i due fratelli hanno preparato un nuovo show all'insegna del ritmo e del Read more

Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

