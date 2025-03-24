DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Time Sawyer with special guest Isaac Smith

Eddie's Attic
24 Mar - 25 Mar
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Time Sawyer with special guest Isaac Smith live at Eddie's Attic!

Time Sawyer

Time Sawyer’s name reflects the pull between the past and the future. The character Tom Sawyer evokes the rural background and love of home that the band shares. Time is a muse...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.