DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Max Fulcrum & The Win

The Lanes
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hotly tipped by So Young Magazine as “lyrically subversive yet audibly untouchable”, Max Fulcrum & The Win is the dance-ready, floral electronica solo project of North London multi-instrumentalist Dominic Rose. Previously the vocalist and leader of psych-d Read more

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Max Fulcrum & The Win

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.