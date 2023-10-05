DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GODMODE release party, w/ Dana Greenleaf & Chris C

The End
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyBrooklyn
Free
Join us to celebrate the release of GODMODE, a film by Dana Greenleaf & Chris Comfort. Screening starts at 7:30, followed by Q&A with the filmmakers, moderated by Joshua Citarella. Music begins at 8:30 with DJ sets by: Big Ugly LLC (Maisy Swords b2b Charli Read more

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

