Top track

Kudaushe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afriquoi

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kudaushe
Got a code?

About

Live African dance music, fusing Congolese guitar + Gambian kora virtuosity with UK electronic sensibilities to create uplifting, dancefloor- friendly new music for a new generation of music fans.

Having set stages ablaze at some of this year’s premier fe...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Afriquoi

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.