Top track

No Fear

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RE/FORM Winter 2023

Catch One
Sat, 23 Dec, 5:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $48.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Fear
Got a code?

About

SIX AM, Synthetik Minds & Dirty Epic present RE/FORM WINTER 2023, a one-day Techno & House multi-room experience in Los Angeles, CA

December 23rd, 2023

Doors: 5pm

Venue: TBA

Strictly 21+

Line Up: Aert, Callush, Death Simulator, GiGi, Jan Vercauteren,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by RE/FORM Festival
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

8
1morning, Aert, Callush and 8 more

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.