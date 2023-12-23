DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SIX AM, Synthetik Minds & Dirty Epic present RE/FORM WINTER 2023, a one-day Techno & House multi-room experience in Los Angeles, CA
December 23rd, 2023
Doors: 5pm
Venue: TBA
Strictly 21+
Line Up: Aert, Callush, Death Simulator, GiGi, Jan Vercauteren,...
