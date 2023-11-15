Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Three Ravens

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Monarch Tavern
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Three Ravens
Got a code?

About

Jake Xerxes Fussell is a singer and guitarist based in Durham, NC. He is, according to Ann Powers of NPR, "maybe the leading interpreter of American folk music right now..."

Fussell’s album Good and Green Again was released to critical acclaim in January...

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Rosali, Jake Xerxes Fussell

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.