Sierra

The Black Heart
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With her infectious bass and sharp beats, SIERRA has been unfolding her strong electro and darkwave signature energy ever since the release of her first EP STRANGE VALLEY in 2017, followed by GONE in 2019, which introduced fans of the synthwave scene to he...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Sierra

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

