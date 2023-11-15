Top track

Broken Forms pres. Pantha du Prince

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.66

About

BROKEN FORMS pres.
PANTHA DU PRINCE
+ AGGREGAT

Bereits seit 2012, also seit einem Jahrzehnt, widmet sich Hendrik Weber alias Pantha du Prince einem Über-Projekt, das mit seinem aktuellen Album »Garden Gaia« einen vorläufigen künstlerischen Höhepunkt...

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Pantha du Prince, Aggregat

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

