DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BROKEN FORMS pres.
PANTHA DU PRINCE
+ AGGREGAT
Bereits seit 2012, also seit einem Jahrzehnt, widmet sich Hendrik Weber alias Pantha du Prince einem Über-Projekt, das mit seinem aktuellen Album »Garden Gaia« einen vorläufigen künstlerischen Höhepunkt...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.