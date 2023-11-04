Top track

Rose City Band - Rip City

Rose City Band (Matinee)

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Sat, 4 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From Free

Event information

Rose City Band’s country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west and free spirits who call it home. The project of acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Ripley Johnson, Rose City Band has extended beyond the studio and lives in tandem***...

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rose City Band

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
250 capacity

