Nuovo Testamento + Death Drive

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nuovo Testamento is the Los Angeles & Bologna-based trio lighting up the dance floor with their uniquely dark italo disco-flavored pop hits. Following the release of the coldwave cult favorite Exposure EP in 2019 on Avant! Records, their widely acclaimed f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Nuovo Testamento, Death Drive

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

