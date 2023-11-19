Top track

Arimea - Never Really Over

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arimea + A Titan, A Deity + Adharma

Crofters Rights
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arimea - Never Really Over
Got a code?

About

Formed in 2019, female-fronted four-piece Arimea came straight out of the gate with their first show at the O2 Academy Oxford supporting Press to MECO and Chapter and Verse. Following the release of their debut EP ‘Castle Bravo’, the band saw significant g...

Presented by Sunder.

Lineup

Arimea

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.