Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel

Beans On Toast

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£22.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel
About Beans On Toast

Essex-born Beans On Toast (Jay McAllister) has played Glastonbury every year since 2007, and his modern take on folk music is marked by all the eccentricities one might expect from a Glasto mainstay. The self-professed "drunk folk-singer" has been consiste

Event information

This is a 14+ event
Presented by FKP Scorpio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beans On Toast

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

