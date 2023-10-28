Top track

Dope Jams Halloween Ball [Sound Room] + Ge-ology [UPSTAIRS] + Garrett David + Sinéad [Atrium]

Public Records
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Given the all-consuming unreality of 2023 thus far, the respite that is Hallowe’en could not have come sooner. By now you may know the fellas here look forward to this day with the giddy anticipation of a couple of schoolgirls — Hallowe'en is New Year's on...

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Ge-ology, Garrett David

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

