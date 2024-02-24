Top track

Portals Presents: The Guru Guru

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portals are delighted to present one of our favourite bands in the whole world The Guru Guru.

The Belgian band are a unique sonic force, combining elements of indie rock, math rock, prog and alternative rock into a sound that doesn't sound like anyone els...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Portals.

Lineup

The Guru Guru, No Violet, Outcries

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

