DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portals are delighted to present one of our favourite bands in the whole world The Guru Guru.
The Belgian band are a unique sonic force, combining elements of indie rock, math rock, prog and alternative rock into a sound that doesn't sound like anyone els...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.