Top track

And I'm Singing Aren't I

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portals All-Dayer ft. The Guru Guru & more

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 24 Feb, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

And I'm Singing Aren't I
Got a code?

About

Portals are delighted to host an all-dayer featuring some of the finest up-and-coming artists from acros the UK and Europe.

Headliners The Guru Guru are a unique sonic force, combining elements of indie rock, math rock, prog and alternative rock into a so...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Portals.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
The Guru Guru, No Violet, Outcries and 3 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.