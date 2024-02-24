DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portals are delighted to host an all-dayer featuring some of the finest up-and-coming artists from acros the UK and Europe.
Headliners The Guru Guru are a unique sonic force, combining elements of indie rock, math rock, prog and alternative rock into a so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.