T / L T: SOFI TUKKER, LP Giobbi + more

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $46.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an evening of groovy, infectious house beats on Dec 29 as we welcome SOFI TUKKER, LP Giobbi, Chloé Caillet & Cole Knight to end the year on a TILT.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by T / L T.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
SOFI TUKKER, LP Giobbi, Chloé Caillet and 1 more

Venue

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293

569 Kent Avenue, Building 293, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

