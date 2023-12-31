Top track

Generation 90-2000 : Réveillon 2024

La Java
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €40.99

Generation 90-2000 « Nouvel An 100% Années 90-2000 »
De 22h à 06h à la Java - 600 fêtards de la Generation 90-2000

La soirée Génération 90-2000 revient pour une édition surprise. Tu as grandi dans les années 90-2000 ?

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open 10:00 pm

