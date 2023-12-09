DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Propaganda London - Xmas Jumper Party!

The Camden Assembly
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get sweaty as we rock around the Christmas tree and party all night long in the most festive of knitwear! Enjoy yuletide treats on entry and, of course, there will be a prize for the best (let's face it worst) Xmas jumper!

So come all ye faithful, guarant...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Propaganda Promotion Ltd.

Lineup

Propaganda DJs

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.