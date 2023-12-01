DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LFSM : Move Ur Gambettes

Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
Pour cette première soirée au POPUP!, l’heure est venue pour nos artistes du programme Move UR Gambettes Paris (ACT RIGHT x PETIT BAIN), aux univers éclectiques, de présenter leurs projets live et dj set de 4 h en s’approprient la scène du Pop Up du Label...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 pm
175 capacity

