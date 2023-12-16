DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di cianotipia w/Federica Rugnone

SPAZIO STUDI FLAMINIO
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Federica Rugnone (1987), artista e docente di tecniche fotografiche e incisorie è nata a Prato e vive attualmente a Roma e lavoro nel suo studio sito presso Ombrelloni Art Space. Durante gli anni universitari in Filosofia ha studiato parallelamente tecnich...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

SPAZIO STUDI FLAMINIO

Via Ennio Quirino Visconti 20, 00193 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

