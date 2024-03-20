Top track

Midnight Sky

Chris Brain + Seamus Og

The Castle Hotel
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26

About

Chris Brain emerged out of Leeds’ vibrant folk scene in 2022 with his debut, critically acclaimed and widely distributed album, Bound to Rise, reaching #22 in the UK Folk Charts.

His much-anticipated second album (out now), Steady Away, moves inward and t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Chris Brain

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

