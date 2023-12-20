DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Humane The Moon / Heavy Wild / Revolverines

Two Palms
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HUMANE THE MOON

Humane the Moon has a primary goal that sits at the heart of the sonically charged, often anxious yet viscerally enlivening music that he makes: it has to be “something that makes you screw your face up a bit, run about and let loose,” he...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

heavy wild, Humane The Moon

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.