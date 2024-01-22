Top track

Kipper Gillespie - Living Space

TGT presents: Kipper Gillespie / Strange Devotion / Mên An Tol

The George Tavern
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The George Tavern present another January new music showcase, this time with Kipper Gillespie, Strange Devotion and Mên An Tol.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern

Lineup

Kipper Gillespie

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

