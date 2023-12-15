DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Privé at Reina (Austin)

Reina
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyAustin
From $36.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the Dark Circus for a magical winter night at Reina for Le Privé with CN Residents and Special Guests!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Venue

Reina

206 Trinity Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.