AFROBRINGUE Girls Only - Montpellier

Under Roof
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ta soirée girls only préférée est de retour à Montpellier pour une édition spéciale AFROBRINGUE ! Viens bouger sur les sons de tes artistes afro et dancehall préférés : Vybz Kartel, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, Rema, Oxlade, Spice, Ayra Starr, Ckay, Wizkid, Fireb...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
Mask not required

Lineup

Venue

Under Roof

108 Avenue Du Pirée, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:00 pm

