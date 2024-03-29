DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fatima Yamaha [Live] - Late Show

Centre Point
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsDublin
€28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hidden Agenda & Subject Presents: Fatima Yamaha [Live]

Centre Point

Doors: 11pm

Fatima Yamaha is one of many aliases used by Dutch DJ and producer Bas Bron. First introduced in the ’00s, Fatima Yamaha creates vintage-leaning dance music, taking influe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hidden Agenda & Subject.

Lineup

Fatima Yamaha

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.