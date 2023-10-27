DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pensaments Sònics x Gang Of Ducks 10 years

El Pumarejo
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El sello de Turin, Gang Of Ducks, continua con su tour de celebración de 10 años, esta vez en Barcelona y en colaboración con Pensaments Sònics, sello de la órbita de Hivern Discs.

Para esta ocasión vienen de Turín los fundadores del sello actuando como G Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.