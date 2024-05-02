DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Med Gala

Knockdown Center
Thu, 2 May, 6:30 pm
PartyNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Med Gala 2024

A red carpet fundraising event supporting mental health. A mass meditation, celebration, and fundraiser with the mission to recognize the power of meditation and unlock human potential.

www.m﻿edgala.org

You’re invited: Show up in your...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Knockdown Center.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noah Souder-Russo

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

FAQs

WHAT DO I WEAR?

An ethereal New York City black tie meets enlightenment: a true celebration of the humxn ability to unlock human potential through the mind.

Come dressed as your Enlightened self; dress code inspiration can be found here.

To sign up for inspiration and updates, follow @themedgala_

WHO'S INVITED & WHO'S INVOLVED?

Everyone is invited. Bring your friends... there will be red carpet photos, experiential performance art, and music to get into the mindset of celebration.

WHERE CAN I SEE MORE PHOTOS & DETAILS FROM LAST YEAR?

You can check out our website for more pictures and information. Medgala.org or check our IG: themedgala_

WHEN DOES THE MASS MEDITATION BEGIN? HOW LONG WILL WE MEDITATE FOR?

The mass mediation is led by Three Jewels President Hector Marcel, and will begin at 8:30pm and will last for 10-15 min. We encourage everyone to arrive by 8pm so that we may begin uninterrupted, together with 2,000 minds experiencing their limitless potential.

IT'S MY FIRST MED GALA, WHAT CAN I EXPECT?

Expect a night of magic! A night of meditation, music, dancing, sober connection, raffle, and more! We can't wait to meet you.

IS THIS A SOBER EVENT? WILL FOOD OR DRINK BE AVAILABLE?

This is a sober event! There will be specialty mocktails and drinks available for free or purchase. Food will not be provided at this event.

ANYTHING ELSE TO PREPARE ME FOR THIS NIGHT?

Arrive without pre-conceivied notions, carrying nothing but pure unconditional love in your heart. Open-hearted, open-minded, ready to connect to your divinity within.

