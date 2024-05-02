DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Med Gala 2024
A red carpet fundraising event supporting mental health. A mass meditation, celebration, and fundraiser with the mission to recognize the power of meditation and unlock human potential.
You’re invited: Show up in your...
An ethereal New York City black tie meets enlightenment: a true celebration of the humxn ability to unlock human potential through the mind.
Come dressed as your Enlightened self; dress code inspiration can be found here.
To sign up for inspiration and updates, follow @themedgala_
Everyone is invited. Bring your friends... there will be red carpet photos, experiential performance art, and music to get into the mindset of celebration.
You can check out our website for more pictures and information. Medgala.org or check our IG: themedgala_
The mass mediation is led by Three Jewels President Hector Marcel, and will begin at 8:30pm and will last for 10-15 min. We encourage everyone to arrive by 8pm so that we may begin uninterrupted, together with 2,000 minds experiencing their limitless potential.
Expect a night of magic! A night of meditation, music, dancing, sober connection, raffle, and more! We can't wait to meet you.
This is a sober event! There will be specialty mocktails and drinks available for free or purchase. Food will not be provided at this event.
Arrive without pre-conceivied notions, carrying nothing but pure unconditional love in your heart. Open-hearted, open-minded, ready to connect to your divinity within.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.