Alix Perez : Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £8.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alix Perez makes his long overdue return to Birmingham! This is 1 of only 2 UK shows next year, don't miss out SIGN UP NOW...

XOYO -Alix Perez & SP:MC (2 Hour Set)
+ Special Guests TBA!

Alix Perez + Special Guests
Saturday 3rd February
XOYO Birmingham

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

Alix Perez, SP:MC

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

