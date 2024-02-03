DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alix Perez makes his long overdue return to Birmingham! This is 1 of only 2 UK shows next year, don't miss out SIGN UP NOW...
XOYO -Alix Perez & SP:MC (2 Hour Set)
+ Special Guests TBA!

Saturday 3rd February
XOYO Birmin
