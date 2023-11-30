DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

If you could see me now di Arno Schuitemaker

Teatro Kismet
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tre performer ballano la club dance, dando vita a un movimento simile a un'onda che libera una contagiosa energia. Il flusso continua a reinventarsi seguendo gli stimoli luminosi e la ripetitività dei gesti in ottica trasformativa. Dall'estasi ipnotica ad

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

