DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tre performer ballano la club dance, dando vita a un movimento simile a un’onda che libera una contagiosa energia. Il flusso continua a reinventarsi seguendo gli stimoli luminosi e la ripetitività dei gesti in ottica trasformativa. Dall’estasi ipnotica ad
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.