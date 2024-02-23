Top track

strongboi - fool around

strongboi

Supersonic Records
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.50

About

strongboi est né à Berlin d'une collaboration ardente entre Ziv Yamin et Alice Phoebe Lou.

Commencé comme un projet passionné entre deux amis proches, avec une vision super lo-fi utilisant principalement des claviers casio et des jouets, strongboi a...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

strongboi

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

