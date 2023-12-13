DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jandama + Arar + Júlia Blum

Heliogàbal
Wed, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presentació del Calendari 2024 de The Fowl, artista de collage. Cada mes del calendari té un collage inspirat en una cançó d'un projecte musical emergent dels Països Catalans. Els tres grups que tocaran a la inauguració surten al calendari d'enguan Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

