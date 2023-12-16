Top track

Songs of the EartH feat Anna Meredith's 'Moon'

EartH
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £27.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Calling cultural adventurers to join a sonic odyssey on Earth and beyond. Mystic minimalism meets transcendental melody in this genre-fusing evening of music featuring a live 18-piece string ensemble directed b...

Presented by EartH.

Lineup

Anna Meredith

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

