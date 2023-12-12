DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lady Leshurr is a musician and radio presenter from Birmingham, UK.
After years of releasing underground music Lady Leshurr finally had her first big break in 2015 with the release of Queen's Speech 4 which sits currently at 65 million views on YouTube....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.