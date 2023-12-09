DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Caller Is In The House presents
Dome Test - Record Release Show
Funeral Commercial
Pal
This Summer
$10 Presale
$12 Day of Show
7PM Door
8PM Show
All Ages
