DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dome Test Record Release Show

Musica
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Caller Is In The House presents

Dome Test - Record Release Show

Funeral Commercial

Pal

This Summer

$10 Presale

$12 Day of Show

7PM Door

8PM Show

All Ages

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.

Lineup

This Summer

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.